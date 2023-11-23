'Miracle baby' girl born weighing 12 oz. making health strides at NICU

A "miracle baby" born at about 12 ounces is making impressive health strides and her parents couldn't be more thankful this holiday season.

Ellyannah, who is currently staying at Cedars-Sinai's NICU, was forced to come into the world at just 26 weeks. She weighed around 12 ounces back in May 2023. The baby girl was tiny and clinging to life.

"Just the palm of my hand," said her mom Cecilia Juarez. "Dangling legs and feet. Very, very small."

"It was very shocking and difficult," said Ellyanna's dad Boris Lopez. "But we're grateful that now she's 12 pounds and she's getting better every day."

The baby girl is still getting 24-7 care in the NICU, but the family is hoping to bring her home at the end of the year or beginning of 2024 calendar year.