Minneapolis ICE shooting fuels protests and calls for accountability in Southern California

The Brief An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis Wednesday during a federal enforcement operation. Federal officials claim the agent acted in self-defense against "domestic terrorism," while local leaders and video footage suggest the shooting was unprovoked. Demonstrations have erupted across the country as the agent’s name remains unreleased and investigations by both state and federal authorities continue.



The fatal shooting of a mother by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis has ignited a fierce national debate, as local officials and video evidence appear to contradict federal claims of self-defense.

While the Department of Homeland Security characterized the incident as an act of "domestic terrorism," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other critics have condemned the shooting as unprovoked, sparking a wave of protests from the Twin Cities to Southern California.

What we know:

An ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Good was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

According to court documents, Good had three children. Her listed address at the time was Kansas City, though documents show she was born in Colorado Springs.

Witnesses told Minneapolis’ FOX 9 that Good entered a red vehicle while one ICE agent stood on each side of the car.

A third agent then attempted to yank open the driver’s side door. Witnesses said one agent stepped back and then fired three shots through the driver’s side window.

In the video, the agent appears to mostly avoid the vehicle as it speeds past and crashes into a parked car.

What they're saying:

Federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked them.

Officials claimed one of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

After watching the footage, Mayor Jacob Frey said the shooting was not an act of self-defense and criticized the federal response.

Minneapolis officials also denied Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s earlier description of the incident as an "act of domestic terrorism" against ICE officers.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn strongly condemned the shooting, saying:

"Everyone who has seen this video knows that this ICE agent murdered that woman and it is shameful that homeland security secretary Kristi Noem is saying that they did this in self-defense. She’s praising them which only gives more ICE agents the license to do the very same thing, to shoot and kill people on our streets. Enough is enough."

Local perspective:

The shooting has prompted protests in Southern California.

In Oxnard, an anti-ICE protest took place Wednesday afternoon near Oxnard City Hall in response to the Minneapolis shooting.

Additional protests are scheduled, including a demonstration Thursday morning at the federal building at 300 North Los Angeles Street and another at 5 p.m. at Mariachi Plaza.

Organizers said another protest is planned for Saturday at 2 p.m. in Pershing Square.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the ICE agent involved in the shooting.

It remains unclear whether any disciplinary action will be taken while investigations continue.

The backstory:

The Minneapolis shooting comes amid the Trump administration’s most recent immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities, which federal authorities announced Tuesday, Jan. 6.

It also follows another recent incident in Southern California involving ICE.

On New Year’s Eve, an off-duty ICE officer fatally shot a man activists identified as Keith Porter Jr. at an apartment complex in Northridge.

Los Angeles police responded after reports of someone firing shots into the air.

The off-duty ICE officer, who lived at the complex, also responded and shot the man.

State and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the Minneapolis shooting.