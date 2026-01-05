Keith Porter: Family of Los Angeles dad shot by off-duty ICE cop speaks out

The Brief The family of 43-year-old Keith Porter is calling for a thorough investigation after he was fatally shot by an off-duty ICE agent following celebratory gunfire outside his apartment on New Year’s Eve. Porter’s attorney says there is no evidence that Porter fired toward the agent and questions whether the off-duty officer was justified in responding before LAPD arrived. The Department of Homeland Security claims the off-duty ICE agent acted in self-defense, and LAPD says the shooting remains under investigation with no updates at this time. DHS did not provide videos or evidence supporting its claims.



We're now hearing from the family of 43-year-old Keith Porter.

Authorities said on New Year's Eve, he had been firing celebratory gunshots outside of his apartment when an off-duty ICE agent responded and killed him.

The family and their attorney, Jamal Tooson, are calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the shooting.

They want law enforcement to interview everyone who was in that area that night to determine if Porter ever fired toward the off-duty federal agent.

Tooson says they have not seen evidence to support that Porter was ever a threat.

"His heart, oh my gosh, he just loves so deeply," Keith Porter's mother, Franceola Armstrong, said Monday.

Just days into the new year, she is still filled with grief and disbelief that her son is no longer here.

"There is no one he came in contact with that just didn't love him," Armstrong said.

According to law enforcement, Porter fired celebratory gunshots into the air with an AR-15-style rifle outside his apartment complex on New Year’s Eve.

An LAPD report states that the off-duty federal officer confronted Porter, identified himself as law enforcement, and said Porter fired toward him, prompting the officer to return fire.

"We're here to demand a thorough investigation. We're here to demand justice," Tooson said.

The family's attorney says this all could have been avoided and claims the off-duty ICE agent was not equipped to respond.

"Had he just stayed in his apartment for five minutes, Keith would be with us," Tooson said. "But instead of waiting in his apartment for a trained law enforcement officer from LAPD to respond, he made the premeditated and calculated decision to grab a firearm."

FOX 11 reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. DHS released the following statement:

"On December 31, an off-duty ICE officer bravely responded to an active shooter situation at his apartment complex. In order to protect his life and that of others, he was forced to defensively use his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. Fortunately, our brave officer was not injured while protecting his community.

Our officer immediately called the police. The Los Angeles Police Department responded, and the active shooter was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the LAPD, and we refer any further questions to them."

— DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

"According to his version, Keith shot three shots toward him," Tooson said. "We have questions about whether there were any shell casings recovered from Keith's weapon that would indicate that he, in fact, fired the weapon three times."

Keith's family and their attorney say they have yet to find a witness to corroborate that the father of two fired toward the off-duty ICE agent.

Tooson said they are supporting LAPD but added, "If it turns out that this individual's story is not true, we are seeking for him to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

DHS says this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department and referred any further questions to LAPD.

FOX 11 reached out to LAPD, which said there are no updates at this time. The off-duty ICE agent has not been identified.