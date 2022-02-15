Minimizing Super Bowl waste: LA Mission works to repurpose food, materials

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest parties of the year, and Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood was no exception. But with Super Bowl festivities over and the NFL already looking ahead to Arizona in 2023, what happens to everything that was left over? That's where the Los Angeles Mission comes in.

In a partnership with the NFL and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the LA Mission is working this week to repurpose food, materials and more, to make sure none of it goes to waste.

Chef Erik Grant with the Mission is working to create meals from the food that wasn't served during the big game. The NFL has delivered thousands of food, groceries and drinks, that Chef Grant says the Mission can make jambalaya, sandwiches and more. "We don't want to waste food," he said.

But it's not just food that's being repurposed. The Mission has an entire warehouse of items like decor, fabric, vinyl, wood, carpet, furniture, and more. The food, drinks and materials will go back to help serve the local community.

And the Mission just one of nearly two dozen nonprofit organizations that receive items from the game.

"For more than 20 years, the NFL has focused on recovering and donating food and materials from signature events like Super Bowl," said Susan Groh, Associate Director of NFL Green. "We have incredible partners in the Inglewood and greater Los Angeles community and are thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Mission and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and contribute to the good work they do every day."

The LA Mission has been coordinating drop-offs of items since the early morning hours Tuesday and will continue throughout the day.

