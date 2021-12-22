Los Angeles Mission exceeds goals in 'Race to Feed' campaign

The Los Angeles Mission is working hard to provide thousands of meals to families across South Central Los Angeles as part of their Race to Feed campaign, and they've already blown past their initial goals.

Race to Feed is a meal delivery program that looks to provide meals for families in need in low-income neighborhoods. Their original goal was to distribute 100,000 meals in December. They've more than tripled that, with a few days left in the month.

The meals are prepared by LA Mission's executive chef Erik Grant and "Top Chef" alum Michael Voltaggio. Together the two create boxes of pre-made meals meant to be easy to prepare. Each box is designed to feed families for seven days and includes recipe cards to help people recreate them.

"Every family should have the resources to prepare a delicious meal without exceeding their budget. As a longtime supporter and volunteer for The Los Angeles Mission, I’m so honored to be working alongside Chef Grant on the Race to Feed campaign and create delicious recipes and dishes for my fellow Angelenos," Voltaggio said in a press release.

"That's the principle. Really giving someone a good quality meal," Grant said. "Something that’s curated easy cost-effective and especially in this time of food crisis you want to make sure you have something that's sustainable and easy to obtain."

The mission distributes its meals at churches, schools, and homeless encampments around the area. Anyone looking to help out or donate can see more about how at losangelesmission.com

