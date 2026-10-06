$1M in stolen train cargo recovered at Whittier store; owner arrested

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The Brief Detectives executed a search warrant at 'Shoes n Shoes' in Whittier, recovering $1 million worth of stolen railroad cargo. Business owner Waseem Saman was arrested and booked for receiving stolen property after admitting to buying inventory from illegitimate distributors. The multi-agency investigation remains ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with additional information to contact the LAPD or Crime Stoppers.



Detectives recovered $1 million in stolen freight property following a multi-agency operation targeting train cargo theft in Whittier.

The extensive search resulted in the arrest of a local business owner and the seizure of dozens of pallets of brand-name goods.

What we know:

On Wednesday, September 30, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division-Cargo Theft Task Force executed a search warrant at ‘Shoes n Shoes’ in Whittier.

During the search warrant execution, detectives contacted 45-year-old business owner Waseem Saman, a resident of Placentia.

Saman admitted to purchasing much of his store's inventory from brokers or middlemen who operated as illegitimate distributors of the recovered brands. The seized merchandise included Yeti cups and jugs, Shark vacuums, JanSport backpacks, and footwear from brands such as Nike, New Balance, Brooks, and Sanuk.

Authorities arrested Saman and booked him into the Van Nuys Jail for allegedly receiving stolen property.

Officials emphasized that the case highlights the critical need for inter-agency collaboration to combat large-scale cargo theft and protect supply chains.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Union Pacific Railroad Police, Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Police, Alameda Belt Line Police, Los Angeles Port Police, and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed how long the alleged theft operation had been under investigation prior to the search warrant execution.

It's unclear how many brokers or middlemen were involved in supplying the illegitimate cargo to the business, or whether additional arrests are anticipated.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the LAPD Commercial Crimes Division at (213) 486-8766 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Outside of business hours or on weekends, tips can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), texting 274637 starting with the letters "LAPD," or visiting LAPDOnline.org and clicking on "wetips."