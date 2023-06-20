Summer officially starts Wednesday, June 21.

To kick off the season, Milk Bar is giving away free ice cream!

To get the complimentary sweet treat, all you have to do is stop by the Milk Bar LA Flagship location at 7150 Melrose Avenue and ask for your free mini pint of their signature Cereal Milk ice cream.

They even come with mini spoons under the lid so you can scoop and walk if you're on the go.

There is a limit of one mini pint per customer while supplies last.

The offer applies to Milk Bar's NYC, DC, and LA bakeries only.