NBA star Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence, child abuse charges

During his arraignment in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, NBA player Miles Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and child abuse charges in an alleged incident involving his wife and their two children in West Los Angeles.

On June 28, the 24-year-old rising NBA star reportedly got into an altercation that turned violent with his wife. The following day, the Los Angeles Police Department said Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence at the Del Rey station after turning himself in. Jail records indicate his bail was set at $130,000, and he was later released after posting bail.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced charges against Bridges on Tuesday. He announced in a press release that Bridges would be charged with one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Last month’s dispute allegedly occurred in front of their children.

"Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process," Gascón said in the press release.

Late last month, Bridges wife, Mychelle Johnson, took to social media to break her silence and shared disturbing images of her injuries that she reportedly sustained during their alleged fight.

"I value myself and my kids more than anyone’s ‘image’.… a fractured nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better," she wrote in part in the caption.

However, it appears she has since deactivated her account.

During the 2021-22 NBA season, Bridges had a breakout season and was the leading scorer for the Hornets. Bridges, a restricted free agent, is due for a maximum salary contract. However, that has apparently been on hold amid his legal woes.

