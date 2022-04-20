Michelle Obama to deliver keynote speech at LA 'Democracy Summit'

Michelle Obama will be the keynote speaker in Los Angeles on June 13 at the "Culture of Democracy Summit," the former first lady announced Wednesday.

"We need to talk about the state of our democracy and the ways we can protect it right from our own communities," Obama said Wednesday on Twitter in announcing her participation in the three-day summit, which will run from June 10-13.

The in-person and virtual event will be hosted by When We All Vote, a nonprofit, voter-registration organization that Obama co-founded in 2018 with an array of celebrities.

Among the organization's other co-chairs are Steph Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

The June summit will bring together a variety of influencers, activists and academics for what the When We All Vote website calls "a national conversation on how we can all work together every year to expand our collective mission to protect democracy, fight voter suppression and ensure every American has equal access to the ballot box ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and beyond."

To register to watch Obama's keynote speech, go to https://secure.everyaction.com/UkZen7Ttt0ysUUO20vGGOg2?ms=bitly.

