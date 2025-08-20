OC church staffer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor

article

The Brief Michael Robert Maxwell was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over the span of 10 years. Police believe there may be additional victims.



A church staff member was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Michael Robert Maxwell, 42, was arrested by Irvine Police during an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred at a home on Whitecloud.

According to the police department, the teenage female victim was sexually assaulted by Maxwell multiple times over the past ten years.

Maxwell was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail on charges of oral copulation, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with a foreign object, lewd or

lascivious acts with a child, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Police said Maxwell was an elder of Redeemer Church of Orange County in Newport Beach. The victim, who is now a teen, came forward to authorities this month, Kyle Odoerp of the Irvine Police Department said.

It's unclear if the victim was a member of the church.

Police have released his photo as they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vincent Vasquez at vvasquez@cityofirvine.org.