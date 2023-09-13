MGM cyberattack continues to create chaos for Vegas operations; SEC notified

MGM Resorts International in Nevada confirmed a recent cyberattack in a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Las Vegas-based company experienced a computer system outage on Monday that affected operations at headquarters as well as its properties and websites.

"MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain of the company’s systems," an MGM spokesperson said in a statement. "Promptly after detecting the issue, we began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and are taking steps to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to resolve the matter. The company will continue to implement measures to secure its business operations and take additional steps as appropriate."

On Monday, FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported that one of the company’s properties, the Bellagio Las Vegas, confirmed that the computer systems were down at all resorts and that all computer-based operations were forced to go manual.

Personnel at the resort also said the outage affected credit card machines at the properties.

When visiting mgmresorts.com, a page comes up that says, "The MGM Resorts website is currently unavailable," followed by an apology as well as numbers to make reservations, reach out to member services or call a concierge. On social media, the company posted a statement about the technical issues the company is facing.

MGM did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox Digital about the cybersecurity outage. The company operates 19 resorts with more than 40,000 rooms around the world, including the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Luxor and New York-New York in Las Vegas as well as the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and more.

