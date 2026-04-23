Mexican Mafia: Federal agents raid LA, Orange county gang hubs

The Brief Federal agents conducted large-scale raids across LA and Orange counties targeting high-ranking members of the Mexican Mafia criminal organization. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli was on-site as warrants were served near the 605 Freeway, a primary focus of the operation. The operation aims to dismantle international gang networks involved in racketeering, drug trafficking, and violent crimes across Southern California.



Law enforcement agencies executed a series of coordinated raids across Los Angeles and Orange Counties on Thursday, dealing a significant blow to the Mexican Mafia's regional operations.

The sweep targeted multiple residential and commercial locations linked to alleged international gang activity.

What we know:

Federal agents, supported by local police departments, served numerous warrants at dawn.

A major hub of the operation was centered in Lakewood, specifically in neighborhoods flanking the 605 Freeway.

Concurrent raids were confirmed in Santa Ana and Anaheim.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, who was present at the Lakewood scene, is overseeing the legal proceedings following the arrests.

The suspects are allegedly tied to the Mexican Mafia (also known as La eMe), a powerful prison-based syndicate that controls street-level gang activity and illicit drug trade throughout Southern California.

What we don't know:

Additional details on the raids were not immediately available.

It's unclear how many people were taken into custody.

What's next:

Officials plan to announce arrests and charges during a press conference scheduled in Santa Ana at 9 a.m.

You can watch it live in the liveplayer above.