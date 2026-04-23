Registered sex offender arrested in connection with San Fernando Valley assault spree

The Brief Damian Denzell Robinson, 29, is now in custody following a manhunt linked to a six-hour sexual assault spree across the West San Fernando Valley. The registered sex offender was identified via surveillance footage after allegedly targeting six women in North Hills, Northridge, and Winnetka on Sunday. While the suspect is no longer at large, LAPD detectives are continuing their investigation to determine if there are additional victims who have not yet come forward.



A man suspected of committing a series of brazen sexual assaults over a six-hour window is in custody and now facing multiple felony charges, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Damian Denzell Robinson, a registered sex offender with prior convictions for indecent exposure and lewd conduct, was taken into custody following an intensive search by the Devonshire Division.

Investigators utilized closed-circuit television (CCTV) from various businesses to track his movements during the spree, which included physical assaults and the illegal recording of victims on his cellphone.

He is currently being held on suspicion of felony sexual battery along with several other sexual offenses.

Timeline:

The investigation began after an elderly woman police about a man pulling down her pants, grabbing her, and sexually assaulting her at approximately 9:10 a.m. Sunday near Devonshire Street and Balboa Boulevard in North Hills before running away.

A similar incident was reported about 45 minutes later, when an elderly woman in the area of Forbes Avenue and Calahan Street in Northridge told detectives that she was approached by a man who attempted to pull down her pants. Police said the woman held onto her waistband and confronted the suspect before he ran away.

Five minutes later, detectives received another report of a victim who was walking near Lassen Street and Encino Avenue in Northridge when a man allegedly approached her from behind.

Police said the suspect grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her while recording the incident on his cellphone before running away.

Damian Denzell Robinson / Los Angeles Police Department

At around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, another victim reported she was approached from behind, grabbed, and sexually assaulted inside a food market near Vanowen Street and Corbin Avenue in Winnetka before the suspect fled.

Another victim at a food market near Mason Avenue and Sherman Way reported at around 12:30 p.m. that she was also approached by the suspect, who pulled her pants and underwear down.

Then, at a restroom in a retail store near Corbin Avenue and Nordhoff Street in Winnetka, a victim reported at around 3:20 p.m. that a suspect was witnessed using his cellphone to record her from under the stall.

What they're saying:

Police said because Robinson has a previous conviction of indecent exposure and lewd contact, it is possible there may be more victims.

They released Robinson's picture to encourage additional potential victims to "come forward with unreported sexual assaults."

What you can do:

Anyone with information can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.