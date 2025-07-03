Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested by ICE in California, DHS says

article

The Brief ICE has detained prominent Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who is facing expedited removal from the U.S. Chavez Jr. has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for organized crime and trafficking firearms, and is believed to be a Sinaloa Cartel affiliate. His arrest comes despite a previous Biden administration flag indicating he was not an immigration enforcement priority, with the Trump administration now emphasizing strict action against cartel affiliates.



Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested in Studio City by U.S. immigration officers and is being processed for expedited removal from the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Thursday.

His arrest comes just days after the former middleweight champion fought in a match against YouTuber Jake Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

What we know:

Chávez Jr., the son of boxing legend Julio César Chávez Sr., was taken into custody on July 2 in Studio City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to the DHS, Chávez Jr. had been living in the U.S. unlawfully and posed a significant public safety threat.

Officials said Chávez Jr.'s application for permanent residency raised alarms within federal agencies due to what officials described as "multiple fraudulent statements" and connections to the Sinaloa Cartel, a powerful drug-trafficking organization that the Trump administration has designated a foreign terrorist group.

Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. was arrested by ICE agents over alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. / Department of Homeland Security

Chávez Jr. also has a criminal record that dates back over a decade, according to the DHS.

In 2012, he was convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) in California. More recently, in January 2024, he was convicted of illegal possession of an assault weapon and manufacturing or importing a short-barreled rifle.

In Mexico, he is wanted on charges of weapons trafficking and manufacturing explosives without authorization.

Timeline:

August 2023: Chávez Jr. initially entered the U.S. legally on a six-month tourist visa.

April 2024: He filed for permanent residency, citing marriage to a U.S. citizen.

December 2024: Internal DHS documents reportedly flagged Chávez as an "egregious public safety threat."

January 2025: Despite warnings, Chávez was allowed reentry into the country at the San Ysidro port of entry in California under a discretionary parole process.

June 28, 2025: Chávez Jr. was defeated by YouTuber Jake Paul in a fight at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

July 2, 2025: Chávez Jr. was taken into custody by ICE agents in Studio City, California.

Dig deeper:

According to the DHS, Chávez Jr. filed an application for Lawful Permanent Resident status on April 2, 2024. His application was based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen, who is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel through a prior relationship with the now-deceased son of notorious cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

On December 17, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services made a referral to ICE that Chavez was a "public safety threat." However, the administration of then-President Joe Biden indicated in internal records Chávez Jr. was not an immigration enforcement priority.

On January 4, 2025, Chávez Jr. was allowed to reenter the U.S., which he did through the San Ysidro port of entry.

DHS officials said due to multiple fraudulent statements on his application, Chávez Jr. was determined to be in the country illegally and eligible to be removed from the U.S. on June 27, 2025.

The backstory:

Chávez Jr. had fought just once since 2021 before his bout with Paul, having fallen to innumerable lows during a lengthy boxing career conducted in the shadow of his father, one of the most beloved athletes in Mexican history.

Chávez Jr. has failed drug tests, served suspensions and egregiously missed weight while being widely criticized for his intermittent dedication to the sport.

He won the WBC middleweight title in 2011, defending it three times. Chávez shared the ring with generational greats Canelo Álvarez and Sergio Martinez, losing to both.

What they're saying:

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a strong statement regarding the arrest: "This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE. It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and come back into our country."

What's next:

Chavez is currently in ICE custody and will be processed for expedited removal from the United States.