Metropolitan Fashion Weeks wows at City Hall

Los Angeles City Hall never looked so glam!

It was Metropolitan Fashion Week and the All-Stars Closing Gala celebrating its 10th anniversary did not disappoint.

Metropolitan Fashion Week honors fashion, design, and architecture. This year's theme was architecture.

Its designer showcases on the runway are paired with a costume design competition, so it was fitting with the architecture of City Hall and its grand arches.

The top winner was Ivis Lenin for México with a fashion masterpiece earning the title Designer of the Year.

A grand all-white design from Ukraine took second place by designer Asya Kozina.

FOX11's own Good Day LA anchor Araksya Karapetyan modeled for designer Mellardi Fashion who represented Armenia in the competition.

That Designer of the Year title was held by Erick Bendaña of Nicaragua who won for 2020-2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The theme was pop art and his masterpiece showed in his collection at the gala. Bendaña received his honors as there was no in-person gala last year.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Photo courtesy: Metropolitan Fashion Week

A highlight was VIP designer Dmitry Sholokhov, world-renowned Project Runway 10th season winner, Project Runway All Stars 7 Winner, and the 2019 Metropolitan Fashion Week Designer of the Year.

Metropolitan Fashion Week was founded by Eduardo Khawam in Seattle. They marked their 10th Anniversary there as well with a grand gala at Seattle's Museum of Flight.

Christine Devine co-emceed the LA gala along with Khawam. Her dress by Erick Bendaña showcased a Los Angeles landscape, City Hall, the Hollywood sign, and the Santa Monica Ferris Wheel.

Opening night was at the Original Farmers Market at The Grove with a design competition.

The winners also showed on closing night.

Next year's theme is sustainability.



