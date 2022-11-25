Metro rail line in Westlake evacuated

Authorities said two miles of rail were shut down and an estimated 30 people were evacuated at the Metro MacArthur Park train station in the Westlake area due to police activity on Friday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man was on the tracks, prompting them to shut down the trains and tracks in the immediate area.

The passengers were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The man was triaged at the scene and was later taken into custody.

It’s unknown when the track will reopen.

