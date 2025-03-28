Metro rail service in downtown LA disrupted through the weekend for construction project

Two of Metro’s four rail lines in downtown Los Angeles are out of service through the weekend.

Alternative travel routes are available.

What we know:

Bus shuttles have replaced rail service on Metro’s B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines between 7th Street/Metro Center and Union Station through the weekend

Metro officials said the disruption in service is needed to allow construction to upgrade its downtown rail yard and improve current subway service, as well as to better accommodate the future D Line Subway Extension Project. The first section to the Miracle Mile and Wilshire/La Cienega is forecast to open later this year.

The Division 20 project began construction in 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2026. The project is meant to make Metro’s rail service faster, safer and more reliable by allowing the agency to operate more trains on the expanding rail network.

"I’m an occasional rider of both lines and this will cause quite a bit of inconvenience for people to get to their final destination," said Metro rider Devrick Thomas. "Most people coming into Union station don’t work at Union station and need to take the B and D lines to get to their destination."

Due to the planned construction to expand Metro’s subway rail yard, bus shuttles will replace the B and D Lines between 7th Street/Metro and Union Station from 5:45 a.m. on Friday, March 28, through the close of service on Sunday night.

"I just catch it from Hollywood and western to Pershing square, then I wait for the bus. But it’s going to be all messed up because we have to get off at 7th and Flower and catch a bus and then I have to catch another bus now," said Chris Daniels who uses the B line to get to and from work each day.

Pershing Square and Civic Center/Grand Park stations will be entirely closed during the work and there with no access to the subway platform at Union Station.

Detours

For rail service to downtown L.A. destinations, Metro suggests using the A (Blue) or E (Expo) Lines which can also connect riders from the 7th Street/Metro stop to Union Station.

Riders traveling between 7th Street/Metro Center and Civic Center can transfer to the A (Blue) or E (Expo) Line and access Civic Center Station from the Historic Broadway Station.

Customers traveling between 7th Street/Metro Center and Union Station can transfer to the A Line and connect directly to Union Station.

What's next:

Regular train service will resume at 4 a.m. on Monday, March 31.