Metro bus driver shot by ex-boyfriend in Hollywood, police say

The Brief The woman was on her break and had planned to meet the suspect, 45-year-old Dorian Holt, in Hollywood. Holt allegedly walked up to the victim as she was standing on the sidewalk and shot her. No one was on the bus at the time of the incident.



A Metro bus driver was allegedly shot by her ex-boyfriend in Hollywood in what authorities are calling a domestic violence attack.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An investigation revealed the woman was on her break and had parked the bus to meet with her ex-boyfriend, later identified as 45-year-old Dorian Holt. She was standing on the sidewalk when Holt walked up to her and shot her, police said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

There was no one on the bus during the shooting.

Holt ran away from the scene and has not yet been apprehended.

"Metro is deeply saddened by the act of domestic violence that seriously injured a Metro employee while she was on the sidewalk during a bus layover near Hollywood and Vermont streets," Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo said. "Metro appreciates the quick response by the Los Angeles Fire Department, which transported our employee to a nearby hospital."

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Northeast Detectives at 323-561-3324. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.