Metro bus driver arrested for alleged assault of passenger

A Metro bus driver was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a passenger, according to police.

The alleged assault took place off the bus, police said, and happened between the bus driver, later identified as Harold Shnyder, and someone that was on the bus.

Officials said an argument started over sexual favors between the bus driver and passenger.

Shnyder was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, cited, and released.

No other information was immediately available.

