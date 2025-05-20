Woman hurt in suspected road rage shooting in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A woman was injured in a car-to-car shooting possibly stemming from road rage in South Los Angeles and authorities are continuing to search for the suspect involved.
What we know:
The incident happened on Tuesday in the area near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard just before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The suspect was driving in a white Nissan Altima, police said. He drove away from the scene before police arrived.
What we don't know:
The woman was shot and taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
The specific circumstances leading up to the shooting and motive were not immediately available.
A suspect description was not released.
What's next:
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the LAPD's Southeast station at 213-972-7828. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be made to 877-527-3247.
For those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-222-8477 or information can be submitted directly through lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.