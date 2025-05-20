Woman hurt in suspected road rage shooting in South LA

A woman was injured in a car-to-car shooting possibly stemming from road rage in South Los Angeles and authorities are continuing to search for the suspect involved.

What we know:

The incident happened on Tuesday in the area near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard just before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect was driving in a white Nissan Altima, police said. He drove away from the scene before police arrived.

What we don't know:

The woman was shot and taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The specific circumstances leading up to the shooting and motive were not immediately available.

A suspect description was not released.

What's next:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the LAPD's Southeast station at 213-972-7828. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be made to 877-527-3247.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-222-8477 or information can be submitted directly through lacrimestoppers.org.