Menghan Zhuang murder: Suspect arrested in California college student's death

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of CalArts student Menghan Zhuang, who was found dead in her Santa Clarita apartment last month.

The suspect, 22-year-old Jack Minh Terry, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 16 in Garden Grove, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Also known as Emily King, 23-year-old Zhuang was found dead in her home at The Vistas condominium complex near Nandina Lane and Dockweiler Drive in Newhall on Feb. 4.

Sheriff's deputies discovered Zhuang inside a two-bedroom apartment, suffering from several injuries to her upper body. Zhuang was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed Zhuang had a "male companion" who arrived at her home the night before. Surveillance video shows that man - allegedly Terry - exiting through her second-story bedroom window the afternoon of the day she was discovered dead, authorities said.

Terry was charged with murder on Feb. 19, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office. He is being held on zero bail.

What we don't know:

The relationship between Terry and Zhuang was not disclosed, though authorities said Zhuang and Terry knew each other.

While authorities said Zhuang suffered from "injuries to her upper body," they did not specify what those injuries were as the investigation is ongoing.

The motive is under investigation.

A booking photo of Terry was not provided.

What they're saying:

"It is clear this was not a random act of violence, and she somehow knew the person of interest," authorities said during a press conference on Feb. 13.

"We hope people will have the courage to come forward and help investigators identify the individual responsible for this senseless and violent act and help bring closure to the family."

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and not related to any crimes in the area.

What's next:

Terry has an upcoming court date on Thursday, March 27, according to the LASD.