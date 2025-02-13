California college student found dead in apartment was murdered: LASD

The Brief Menghen Zhuang, known to friends and family as Emily King, was found dead in her apartment in Newhall on Feb. 4. Surveillance video showed a man exiting her second-story bedroom window on the afternoon of the day she was found dead. Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident.



Officials have identified a woman found dead in a Santa Clarita apartment last week as 23-year-old Menghan Zhuang, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced during a press conference Thursday.

Zhuang, who also went by the name Emily King, was a Chinese national on a student visa. She was a senior at CalArts in Valencia, where she studied art. She has been in the U.S. for nearly four years, authorities said.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, authorities responded to The Vistas condominium complex near Nandina Lane and Dockweiler Drive in Newhall around 7 p.m. to investigate a death at a residence, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Sheriff's deputies discovered Zhuang inside a two-bedroom apartment, suffering from several injuries to her upper body. Zhuang was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed Zhuang had a "male companion" that arrived at her home the night before. Surveillance video shows that man exiting through her second-story bedroom window the afternoon of the day she was discovered dead, authorities said.

Homicide investigators believe people in the area may have seen the man, who is considered a person of interest in the case. Zhuang's roommate has been cooperative with investigators and is not considered a person of interest, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the person of interest. It's unclear what his relationship was with the victim.

While authorities said Zhuang suffered from "injuries to her upper body," they did not specify what those injuries were as the investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"It is clear this was not a random act of violence, and she somehow knew the person of interest," authorities said.

"We hope people will have the courage to come forward and help investigators identify the individual responsible for this senseless and violent act and help bring closure to the family."

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and not related to any crimes in the area.

What you can do:

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 323-890-5500. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.