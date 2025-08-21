Menendez brothers face parole hearings after decades in prison for parents’ 1989 murders

The Brief Erik and Lyle Menendez are having separate parole hearings for the 1989 murders of their parents after a new sentence made them eligible. LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is opposing their release, arguing they haven't taken full responsibility for the murders. If granted parole, the final decision will be up to Governor Gavin Newsom, who also has a separate request for clemency from the brothers' lawyers.



Thirty-six years after they killed their parents, the Menendez brothers are set to face a state parole board in separate hearings.

The brothers were resentenced in May, which made them immediately eligible for parole.

The backstory:

Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison for fatally shooting their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

Defense attorneys argued the brothers acted in self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, while prosecutors said they were motivated by a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The brothers became eligible for parole after a Los Angeles judge reduced their sentences to 50 years to life in May.

This made them immediately eligible under California law because they were under the age of 26 when the crimes were committed.

What we know:

A panel of parole hearing officers will evaluate Erik and Lyle Menendez individually.

Erik’s hearing is on Thursday, followed by Lyle’s on Friday.

The board will assess whether the brothers pose an "unreasonable risk of danger to society" if released.

They will consider criminal history, motivation for the crime, remorse, behavior in prison, and future plans.

What they're saying:

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman opposes parole for the brothers.

He said they have "not demonstrated full insight into their crimes," and compared them to Sirhan Sirhan.

"The board is really big on the philosophy that if you can’t follow the rules in prison, you can’t follow the rules in free society," said Michael Beckman, a lawyer specializing in parole hearings. "Add to that that cellphones are one of the three big bad rules violations along with violence and substance abuse."

The brothers’ family have expressed support for their release.

"For more than 35 years, they have shown sustained growth," their family said in a statement. "They’ve taken full accountability. They express sincere remorse to our family to this day and have built a meaningful life defined by purpose and service."

What's next:

If the parole board grants the brothers parole, the case will be reviewed by the chief legal counsel for 120 days.

Then, Governor Gavin Newsom will have 30 days to affirm or deny it.

Newsom has not said if he will support parole, but he has denied it in other high-profile cases in the past.

Even if parole is granted, it could be months before the brothers are released.