Menendez brothers parole hearing set for June 13

The Brief A judge reduced the Menendez brothers' sentence for the 1989 killings of their parents, making them eligible for parole after about 35 years in prison. A parole hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez is now scheduled for mid-June, where a state board will consider recommending their release. If the parole board recommends release, the decision will go to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has 90 days to make a final determination.



Erik and Lyle Menendez, who have spent about 35 years in prison for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents, are one step closer to freedom.

A judge's decision to reduce their sentence has expedited their bid for parole, with a hearing now scheduled for mid-June. This development comes after the Menendez brothers had been serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

What we know:

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge re-sentenced Erik and Lyle Menendez to 50 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

This new sentence makes them immediately eligible for parole consideration because they were under the age of 26 at the time of the murders.

Consequently, a scheduled clemency review before state parole officials on June 13 has now been converted to an initial parole suitability hearing.

If the parole board recommends their release, the decision will then go to Governor Gavin Newsom for final approval, who will have 90 days to review it.

During Tuesday's hearing, both brothers spoke at length, apologizing for their actions and expressing remorse.

The backstory:

Erik, now 54, and Lyle Menendez, 57, were convicted of the August 20, 1989, murders of their parents, Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home.

At their trial, the brothers claimed the killings were the result of years of abuse, including alleged sexual abuse by their father.

They were initially sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Over the years, their case has remained a subject of intense public scrutiny.

What they're saying:

During the re-sentencing hearing, Lyle Menendez stated, "I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses. I take full responsibility for my choices... the choice to shoot my mom and dad in their own home... the choice of making a mockery of the legal system by soliciting perjury. I am deeply ashamed of who I was."

Erik Menendez said he had "committed an atrocious act against people who had every right to live." He added, "I imagine their last moments over and over again" and the "infliction of unimaginable suffering" he and his brother caused.

Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian argued against the sentence reduction, saying the brothers had not "fully understood the depth of their crime" and questioned their trustworthiness.

However, Judge Jesic stated he was convinced the brothers deserved a new sentence due to their work in prison and noted letters from correction officers in their favor.

Defense attorney Mark Geragos said the ruling proves that "redemption is possible" and that the family is "one huge step closer to bringing the boys home."

District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized his office's "unwavering commitment to presenting all relevant facts and perspectives" and noted the significant implications of the re-sentencing decision.

What's next:

The state parole board will convene on June 13 to conduct an initial parole suitability hearing for the brothers. Following this hearing, the board will decide whether to recommend parole.

If a recommendation for parole is made, the decision will then be forwarded to Newsom, who will have 90 days to review the case and either approve or reject the parole grant.

Attorneys on both sides will have the opportunity to object to the potential change in the brothers' status.