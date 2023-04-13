$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in California

article

If you're reading this and checking your Mega Millions ticket, sadly, the new millionaire is probably not you.

A lucky California Lottery player who purchased a ticket in Kern County is a million dollars richer after matching five of six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the Love's Travel Stop on Boron Frontage Road North near the junction of Highway 58 and US-395 in Boron.

The winner was not immediately identified.

But not to worry if you didn't win. No one matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions jackpot, so that means Friday's jackpot is now an estimated $476 million.

Good luck!