$8 million lottery ticket bought in Los Angeles

Los Angeles sure is lucky when it comes to the lottery!

California Lottery officials announced one lucky person purchased a Mega Millions ticket that hit 5 of the 6 winning numbers in Friday night's drawing.

That lucky winner is $7,727,088 richer.

The $2 ticket was bought at the CVS located at 303 S. La Brea Avenue.

If it wasn't you, there's still some hope!

No one hit the jackpot (all 5 + Mega) so the next drawing on Tuesday will be worth an estimated $290 million.

Good luck!