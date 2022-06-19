Expand / Collapse search

$8 million lottery ticket bought in Los Angeles

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Los Angeles
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles sure is lucky when it comes to the lottery! 

California Lottery officials announced one lucky person purchased a Mega Millions ticket that hit 5 of the 6 winning numbers in Friday night's drawing.

That lucky winner is $7,727,088 richer.

The $2 ticket was bought at the CVS located at 303 S. La Brea Avenue. 

If it wasn't you, there's still some hope! 

No one hit the jackpot (all 5 + Mega) so the next drawing on Tuesday will be worth an estimated $290 million.

Good luck!