Mega Millions ticket worth $600,000 sold in California

Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the identity of the $800 million Mega Millions lottery winner, someone in California may be $600,000 richer.

According to California Lottery's website late Tuesday night, a ticket worth $605,656 was sold at the Gold Ranch Lottery in Floriston, California.

The news comes as Mega Millions held a drawing for the then-top prize of $800 million.

Below were the winning numbers for September 10, which apparently someone in Texas got:

1, 2, 16, 24, 66. MB: 6.

The drawing for the now-reset $20 million jackpot will be held on Friday, September 13 – yes, on Friday, the 13th – at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 20 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

