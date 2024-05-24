Mega Millions ticket worth $240,000 sold in California

As the nation awaits the winner of the $489 million Mega Millions jackpot, someone in California may be $240,000 richer.

According to California Lottery's website late Friday night, a ticket worth just over $242,155 was sold at Moulton Arco on Moulton Parkway in Laguna Woods.

The news comes as the following were the winning numbers for the then-jackpot of $453 million, which apparently no one got:

46, 54, 56, 67, 70, MB 16

The drawing for the $489 million jackpot will be held Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 489 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

