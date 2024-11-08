Meet the Inner Beauty Pageant stars, featuring girls in foster care

A teen makes her way to the stage with purple pom-poms in hand. Also in full cheerleader mode is the founder, Marsha Morton. This is the Inner Beauty Pageant for girls in foster care.

The longtime LA County DCFS social worker says, "The girls need something positive to look up to, and the pageant gives them that positivity."

This summer, 10 participants made it to pageant day. It's a free program with five weeks of classes that include life skills, fitness, cooking and finance.

"This pageant starts from the inside and radiates out," she said.

Morton founded it 14 years ago. A host of social workers and others serve as volunteers. The pageant dresses all come from donations. Every participant receives a trophy and gifts.

The young ladies pick out a pageant name, like Miss Majestic. Sixteen-year-old Mimarie says, "The pageant has taught me not to be afraid of anyone, to not feel like you’re judged."

Sophia chose Miss Glamorous. The teen had heard, "There are pageants going on." She thought, "Maybe I could get into the pageant world. I want to be an actress. I want my name to be known."

Morton has championed this cause and watched girls go from "shy, not wanting to do much from the beginning to, by the end, almost a total metamorphosis."