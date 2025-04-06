Warming trend forecast for Southern California this week: Timeline

A warming trend is in store for Southern California this week, according to the National Weather Service.

There won't be a drop of rain in sight as dry weather is expected through next Sunday, according to the NWS.

The latest forecast models show above-normal temperatures like Wednesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s to low-90s across the valleys.

Friday and Saturday we'll see cooler conditions as the onshore flow increases.

No significant issues with wind are expected, according to the NWS, while northerly winds will continue across the Santa Ynez range through Wednesday but should remain below advisory levels.

Along with the cooler temperatures, there will be an increase in the low clouds and fog during the evening and morning hours.