Foster youth take part in Inner Beauty Pageant

"Here we go with the jab." Emily Williams takes swings at her instructor's boxing pad. The teen is taking part in the Inner Beauty Pageant and workshops. The program was founded by LA County DCFS social worker Marsha Morton, and ends in a pageant.

Boxing is just one workshop tied to the project. College ideas and finance are another. Purse making is another, as are career days and healthy cooking. The goal is to create fun, positive activities and to develop life skills over the five-week program that meets on Saturdays over the summer.

Boxing is taught by Better Days Integrated Program, a private mental health practice. Yoga was also taught starting on opening day.

By the end of it, the group has grown in numbers, and it leads up to pageant night. Emily Williams from boxing class now wears a sash with her pageant name, "Miss Success!" Every girl is awarded a trophy. It’s about overcoming beyond their status of foster care.

"I want to be a tattoo artist or maybe a pediatrician," she says. "Tattoo artist on the side, pediatrician for long term."

Many of the volunteers, like Morton, are Los Angeles County DCFS social workers. All the pageant dresses and gowns are donated.

Morton sensed a need to keep a connection with the young ladies post pageant. More workshops have been added for the coming weeks. There’s October Fest on Oct. 26, a field trip to the fashion district to create holiday leather handbags on Nov. 9. Then, on Dec. 21, there’s a holiday pajama party.

Foster youth interested in the free program should contact Morton at DCFS 213-905-9762, email mortma@dcfs.lacounty-gov. Volunteers and donors can reach out to the same number.