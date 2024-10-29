Meet Aaron Judge's 'sworn enemy' - Erin Judge

The World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers is all about big names. Maybe none bigger than Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Aaron Judge.

Before Game 1 of the World Series, FOX 11 tracked down a woman named Erin Judge living in Los Angeles.

"I’m shorter than people expect," said Erin Judge.

Judge spells her name with an E and is a Brooklyn native living in Los Angeles. She said she’s not a huge baseball fan, but became aware of Aaron Judge a few years back in New York.

"I was in a dive bar in New York and this comic goes, ‘Oh hey, the Yankees just drafted some guy named Aaron Judge with an A.’ I was like, ‘that will never affect my life.' Then, he won the Home Run Derby in 2017. Ever since then, you Google me, you get that guy."

Left: Erin Judge, comedian. Right: Aaron Judge, New York Yankee centerfielder. (Aaron Judge photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Judge spends time doing stand-up comedy, but admits this joke appears to be on her.

"It’s funny, and I’m trying to make lemonade here, but the guy is a nice guy," said Judge. "You can’t hate him, but he is my sworn enemy. Now, the whole of Los Angeles can share that experience with me."

Erin Judge says she has reached a verdict and will be rooting for the Dodgers this World Series.

"I’m rooting for the Dodgers, and I’m excited for Shohei Ohtani," said Judge. "Shohei is apparently a very common name in Japan, so there are people in my boat over there too," Judge said. "It’s an honor to just have my name be part of the World Series in 2024. I hope our stars rise together."