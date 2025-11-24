Mayor Bass, Rep. Garcia to convene Congressional hearing on LA immigration raids

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass and faith leaders are leading a public procession to demand accountability for the recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in Los Angeles. The event marks a congressional investigation into alleged abuse, including the unlawful detention of U.S. citizens and immigrants during raids that have targeted local workplaces like car washes. Mayor Bass and Congressman Robert Garcia will convene a joint City-Congressional Field Hearing to hear direct testimony from affected residents.



Timeline:

In September, the Supreme Court lifted a lower court's restraining order, allowing federal agents to resume sweeping immigration operations in Los Angeles.

On Oct. 20, Mayor Bass and Congressman Robert Garcia called for a congressional investigation into alleged abuse of U.S. citizens and immigrants by federal agents without warrants or probable cause.

Last week, the LA County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency due to the fear and business shutdowns caused by the operations.

Later Monday morning, Mayor Bass will join Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach), the ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, to convene a joint City-Congressional Field Hearing.

The backstory:

Federal immigration raids began this summer, with many of the operations targeting local car washes, leading to the detention of some Los Angeles workers.

The renewed federal activity follows the supreme court ruling in September that allowed the sweeps to resume.

Mayor Bass and leaders are demanding accountability for the "unlawful detention" of people, including U.S. citizens, following these raids.

What they're saying:

The mayor's office stated that the field hearing will bring together city leaders, immigration advocates, and federal officials, and will feature testimony from people impacted by the federal immigration enforcement actions, including U.S. citizens who have allegedly been wrongfully detained.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a statement on social media following the supreme court ruling that allowed raids to resume.

"This decision is a victory for the safety of Americans in California and for the rule of law. DHS will continue to arrest and remove the criminal illegal aliens that @mayorofla is protecting," the DHS said in a statement.

"It's just so inhumane the way they're being treated, being hurt physically emotionally, said Ortencia Ramirez, a leader with One LA-IAF who is testifying at Monday's field hearing. "Business is down, some of the businesses are having to close, and it's not just affecting one place that they're raiding but all the businesses around them."