ICE agent pulls gun on woman in Santa Ana; Cop jumps in and realizes armed man was federal agent

The Brief An ICE agent pulled a gun on a woman in Santa Ana. A police officer happened to be in the area and tried to intervene before realizing the armed man was a federal agent. The woman was able to leave the tense scene.



An ICE agent pulled a gun on a woman driving behind him in Santa Ana. A Fullerton police officer who happened to be on the scene jumped in to intervene, only to find out he was a federal agent.

What we know:

According to the Fullerton Police Department, the officer noticed two cars stopped near the intersection of Santa Ana Boulevard and Shelton Street. The officer then noticed a man pointing a gun at a woman.

When the officer got involved in the tense scene, the armed man told the Fullerton PD officer that he was an ICE agent and handed over his credentials.

The ICE agent told Fullerton PD that the woman was following and recording the federal agent.

In a statement, Fullerton PD said the officer told the armed ICE agent that he can't do anything about it if no crime had occured. The woman was able to leave the area after the incident.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused the woman of trying to "cause a collision" with her car. DHS did not give evidence supporting the ICE agent's claim.

Below is a full statement released by DHS:

"Near Santa Ana Boulevard and North Shelton Street, the driver of a white Nissan screamed at an ICE law enforcement officer and attempted to cause a collision. Our officers followed their training and activated emergency lights, exited their vehicle, identified themselves as law enforcement, and ordered the aggressive driver to stop."