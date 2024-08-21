Salvador Plasencia, doctor charged in Matthew Perry's death, reopens medical practice

One of the doctors charged in actor Matthew Perry's death has been given the green light to reopen his medical practice in Calabasas.

On August 15, five people, including Dr. Salvador Plasencia, were arrested and charged with the actor's ketamine overdose death. An indictment alleges that the defendants were involved in distributing ketamine to Perry during the final weeks of his life, leading to his fatal overdose.

Plasencia, along with Jasveen Sangha who is known as "The Ketamine Queen," face multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Sangha is also charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and ketamine, and multiple counts of ketamine distribution.

The names of the other suspects were identified as Dr. Mark Chavez, Eric Fleming, and Kenneth Iwamasa.

Authorities claim Dr. Plasencia, and the so called "Ketamine Queen" worked together and, through Perry’s own personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who isn’t a medical professional, gave the actor large amounts of ketamine.

Dr. Plasencia is now allowed to resume practice, but under strict conditions.

"Any patient he sees, he has to inform them of what he has been charged with and what he's accused of and then they actually have to fill out a consent form. As long as everyone is down with that he can treat them. He can not prescribe them any controlled substances," Charles Latibeaudiere with TMZ told FOX 11.

Dr. Plasencia can however prescribe antibiotics.

The Friday after his arrest, a sign on the door of his office read, "Clinic closed for the weekend, we will be back Monday."

Dr. Plasencia pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bond.

