Matt LeBlanc opens up about death of Friends co-star Matthew Perry

Two weeks after Matthew Perry's untimely death, Matt LeBlanc is opening up about the loss of his friend.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday, October 28. His cause of death was ‘deferred’ by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, with the investigation considered 'ongoing' by authorities.

The friendship between Perry and LeBlanc's characters on the hit sitcom Friends was unparalleled – with fans of the show often referring to their best friend as "the Chandler Bing to my Joey Tribbiani" – and the real-life friendship between the two actors was as well.

LeBlanc, 56, wrote on Instagram: "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."

"And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," LeBlanc added at the end of the caption – a running joke in Friends, as Joey was known for always borrowing money from his best friend Chandler, and seldomly paying it back.

LeBlanc also shared a photo of the Friends cast at the finale taping in 2004. The image comprised of fellow Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, 54, David Schwimmer, 57, Lisa Kudrow, 60 and Courteney Cox, 59, with Perry, was originally shared by the group on social media in 2021.

All five of Perry's Friends co-stars released a joint statement last month following word of his passing.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they wrote in a statement to People. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."