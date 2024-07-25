Expand / Collapse search

Massive junkyard fire sending up thick, black smoke in LA County

Updated  July 25, 2024 5:47pm PDT
Lancaster
A massive fire as broken out at a Lancaster recycling center, with hundreds of cars going up in flames.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A massive junkyard fire broke out in the Lancaster area, sending up thick, black smoke in Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene in the 400 block of West Avenue I as firefighters were working to take down the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

It is unknown how long it will take firefighters to completely take out the fire.

