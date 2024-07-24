Massive fire breaks out in Rosemead

Flames consumed an industrial storage yard in Rosemead Wednesday, with plastics and other materials generating raging flames that sent a massive plume of black smoke into the air, but no injuries were immediately reported.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of River Avenue, west of Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire burned in what appeared to be an outdoor storage yard.

The raging flames and thick smoke forced responding crews in defensive mode, pouring water on the conflagration from the exterior and working to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring structures. The resulting thick smoke wafted into the air to the northeast, across Rosemead Boulevard and toward the San Bernardino (10) Freeway. Both roadways remained open during the firefight.

The fire ultimately went to a third alarm, as more and more crews were summoned to fight the blaze.

Sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene to assist with evacuating neighboring businesses and others from the area.

It was unclear exactly what type of material fueled the flames, although crews on the scene reported large amounts of plastics in the burning yard.

Fire crews declared a knockdown of the fire at about 3:40 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire.