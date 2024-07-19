Massive brush fire burns parts of Angeles National Forest in San Gabriel Valley

A massive fire spread across parts of the Angeles National Forest in the San Gabriel Valley.

The "Fork Fire" broke out on July 19 and spread across the East Fork area. At last check, the fire spread to 75 acres with no information on how much of it is being contained by crews.

The fire shut down East Fork Road from Highway 39 to Mountain Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials did not say if nearby buildings or homes are in danger of being approached by the brush fire.

As of July 19, did not say what started the brush fire.