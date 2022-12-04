Authorities in Moreno Valley are investigating after one person was killed and three hospitalized following a mass overdose of an unknown substance.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 23000 block of Elyce Ct. just after 7:30 p.m. At the scene, multiple people were found unresponsive, officials said.

One person died at the scene and three others taken to local hospitals for treatment.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.