CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Masked burglars break into 3 Moorpark businesses

Authorities are looking into multiple burglaries targeting businesses in Moorpark overnight, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Mom-and-pop burglars - or thieves who always target small, family-owned businesses - struck County Harvest first.

Surveillance video shows it happening around 2:13 a.m. at the popular breakfast place. Two masked burglars covered in dark clothing from head to toe are caught on camera, smashing out the side door windows first and then using a saw to make their way in, crawling on all fours through the restaurant and straight to the cash drawer, where they found about $200.

The burglars are then seen going for the safe, which they couldn't open because it was bolted to the floor, so they were unable to take anything there. The thieves then crawled right back out into the night, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and one disappointed family.

"So dealing with this, even though they didn't really get much, I still have to pay for the deductible," said Country Harvest owner Chris DePalma.

He told FOX 11 it would have been cheaper if they had just given the burglars $200, because the window on the door alone can cost up to $1,000 or more, plus the money they're losing right now since they are closed and not open serving breakfast as they normally do.

The suspects didn't stop there.

They moved just under a mile away and did it all over again, burglarizing two more small, family-owned restaurants on East Los Angeles Avenue - Sushi Planet and Pho 100. Both businesses have since been boarded up. FOX 11 was unable to reach the owners of the two restaurants for comment.

Police have not released descriptions of the two suspects. They also believe there was a third suspect - the getaway driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.