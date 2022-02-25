Mask Mandate: City of LA to ease indoor mask policy for fully vaccinated people

The City of Los Angeles is rolling back on its indoor masking rules, effective immediately, to align with the county's new policy, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday.

"This moment gives us a renewed sense of optimism about the direction of this pandemic," Garcetti said. "We are able to take these steps today because of our collective determination and sacrifice, and we should take pride in that."

Under the rules that were set by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, people vaccinated against COVID-19 can remove face coverings indoor at establishments that verify patrons' vaccination status.

The changes apply to a wide variety of businesses, including offices, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, retail, food and beverage services, theaters, family entertainment centers, meetings and state and local government offices serving the public.

According to the city, businesses have two options.

Option one includes: Allowing businesses to lift indoor masking requirements for customers and workers. To be eligible, a business must verify the vaccination status or a negative test result for 100% of their customers and workers.

Option two includes: Allowing businesses to lift masking requirements for customers only. The business must verify the vaccination status or a negative test result for 100% of their customers only.

Customers and workers who are not fully vaccinated or who do not show proof of being fully vaccinated must wear a face mask when indoors, even if they have provided a negative test result.

The change took effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

In his announcement about the policy change for the city of Los Angeles, Garcetti cautioned people to continue to make safe choices.

"But we're not out of the woods, and we know that as the pandemic evolves, our collective fate will increasingly depend on our individual choices and actions. Now is the time to strengthen our resolve to protect the health and safety of everyone around us," Garcetti said.

More information is available at coronavirus.lacity.org.

