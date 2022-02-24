Expand / Collapse search

‘M*A*S*H,’ star Sally Kellerman, dies at 84

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team
APRIL 22, 2013. LOS ANGELES, CA. Actress Sally Kellerman, age 75, of MASH fame at home in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles on April 22, 2013. She has a new autobiography about her long career in acting and singing. (Photo by Don Bartletti/Los

LOS ANGELES - Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kellerman, best known for her role as U.S. Army Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the iconic film "M*A*S*H," has died, the Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday. 

Kellerman’s son confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter and said the actress died early Thursday morning in California following a battle with dementia. 

Kellerman has a long list of credits from the 1986 comedy "Back to School," to a television appearance on "The Outer Limits."

This story is developing. Check back for more info.
 