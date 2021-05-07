Maryland priest tests positive for COVID-19 after visit to India despite being fully vaccinated

article

A Maryland priest tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to India despite being fully vaccinated, according to an announcement by the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple.

Out of an abundance of caution, the temple in Lanham will close for seven days.

The closure will take effect Friday until Thursday, May 13.

"During this time the priests will continue to perform Nithya Pujas," the temple said in a statement. "However, he has no symptoms and will quarantine for 14 days and we hope and pray that this a false positive test."