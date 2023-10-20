Maryland judge shot, killed outside Hagerstown home in targeted attack; manhunt for suspect underway

Authorities are searching for the suspected gunman they say shot and killed a Maryland circuit court judge in the driveway of his Hagerstown home.

Officials say 52-year-old Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson was killed Thursday night around 8 p.m. outside his home on Olde Waterford Road in the Clear Spring community. He was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. He died a short time later.

Washington County Sheriffs Office released this photo of 49-year-old Pedro Argote who is wanted in connection with the killing Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson. Deputies say he may be operating a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with Maryland registration plates Expand

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 49-year-old Pedro Argote in connection with the killing. Officials released Argote’s photo Friday and describe him as 5-feet-7-inches-tall, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he may be operating a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with Maryland registration plates 4EH0408.

Anyone with information about Argote’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 240-313-2100.

Officials say the attack was targeted.

Wilkinson was an associate judge with the Washington County Circuit Court since 2020.

"Horrible news in Washington County tonight," posted state delegate Neil Parrott on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away. Police are actively searching for the murderer. Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson's family at this time."

