Marines to end Los Angeles deployment, Pentagon says

Roughly 700 active-duty U.S. Marines who were mobilized last month to respond to anti-immigration protests in Los Angeles are now being returned to their normal duties, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

This comes just hours after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass held a press conference calling for Marines and National Guard troops to withdraw from the city.

What we know:

After some 2,000 federalized National Guard troops were released from their immigration-related deployments to Los Angeles last week, roughly 700 U.S. Marines will now begin being withdrawn from the city and returned to their normal duties, according to the Pentagon.

The Marine withdrawal was expected to be completed as soon as Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"With stability returning to Los Angeles, the Secretary has directed the redeployment of the 700 Marines whose presence sent a clear message: lawlessness will no be tolerated," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement Monday, referring to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Their rapid response, unwavering discipline and unmistakable presence were instrumental in restoring order and upholding the rule of law. We're deeply grateful for their service, and for the strength and professionalism they brought to this mission."

"700 Marines are returning home because of their incredible success in restoring law and order to Los Angeles – despite Democrats’ dangerous rhetoric that encouraged rioters to attack law enforcement and destroy property. Karen Bass and Gavin Newscum should be thanking our military men and women, as well as President Trump, for protecting the rule of law. Clearly, they missed the memo that Americans overwhelmingly support the President’s agenda to remove illegal immigrant murderers, rapists, and criminals of all kinds from our streets," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly.

The other side:

The announcement comes just hours after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and state Sen. Caroline Mejivar (D-Panorama City) held a press conference in Sylmar calling for National Guard and Marine troops to leave Los Angeles.

"We just had a press conference calling for the removal of all of the troops, and we just got word that the Marines will be able to go back to their families and will be leaving Los Angeles," Bass said.

She added, "I'd like to say that they heard from the people of Los Angeles."

Mejivar, who served in the Marine Corps from 2009-16, said that the deployment of troops to LA was unnecessary.

"I'm so glad to hear my brothers and sisters are going back to their base," Mejivar said.

The backstory:

When the anti-ICE protests first began in June, President Donald Trump originally ordered that 2,000 California National Guard troops be deployed to LA to protect federal buildings and personnel. He then deployed an additional 2,000 troops along with 700 US Marines.

It was a decision that drew criticism since the deployment was carried out despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's objections.

The number of federalized California National Guard troops deployed to the Los Angeles area was cut to 2,000 last week after a withdrawal of another 2,000.

What's next:

There are still 2,000 National Guard members deployed in LA.

Bass said she has a request in to speak with Trump administration officials about the raids and the ongoing National Guard deployment in the city, but has not had any conversations recently.