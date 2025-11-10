Marina del Rey residents frustrated over homeless encampment

The Brief Residents in Marina del Rey are fearful due to a growing homeless encampment along the 90 Freeway, which has led to crime and safety concerns. The encampment is on state-owned Caltrans property, and efforts to have it cleared have been unsuccessful despite attempts by local officials. Caltrans plans to close the encampment on Nov. 19, with outreach teams set to assist those experiencing homelessness.



Residents in Marina del Rey say they’re living in fear as a massive homeless encampment along the 90 Freeway continues to grow — bringing crime, fires, and safety concerns into nearby neighborhoods.

Neighbors tell FOX 11 they’ve experienced break-ins, theft, and even attacks connected to the encampment. Last month there was a fire in the area surrounded by dry brush.

"It’s a Palisades 2.0 that’s ready to explode right now — on our entire community," said Neeta Sreekanth, who lives near the freeway.

Exclusive drone video obtained by FOX 11 shows dozens of tents, mounds of trash, and what residents describe as a possible bike "chop shop." One neighbor estimated between 30 and 150 people live there at any given time.

"I woke up one night hearing someone try to break through my garage," said Lisa Vasconcellos, another nearby resident. "It just makes the place feel a little less safe."

Last month, a fire broke out in the encampment area surrounded by dry brush. Residents worry another disaster could be imminent.

Sreekanth said three elderly residents in the neighborhood were recently attacked, intensifying concerns about safety.

The land where the encampment sits is state-owned Caltrans property, meaning the city of Los Angeles doesn’t have authority to clear it.

According to Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park's office, they've tried contacting California Governor Gavin Newsom's team to clear the encampment multiple times in the last year, with no luck.

Gov. Newsom previously directed Caltrans to clear similar encampments elsewhere in Los Angeles County, saying, "Every single day until we turn this around."

FOX 11 contacted Newsom’s office Monday, which referred inquiries to Caltrans.

In a statement, Caltrans spokesman Matt Rocco said:

"For safety, Caltrans plans to close the encampment along State Route 90 on Nov. 19, giving notice 48 hours in advance to allow for social service outreach to persons experiencing homelessness. Next week we will be thinning out the median vegetation between east and westbound SR-90 to discourage encampments in the environmentally sensitive Ballona Wetlands."

Residents say they’re relieved action is coming but remain anxious until the cleanup begins.

"Given what happened in January to this entire city, you’d think we’d try to make a change and proactively avoid another disaster," Sreekanth said.

Caltrans officials say outreach teams will be on-site ahead of the closure to help connect people living in the encampment with available services.