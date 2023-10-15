March for solidarity with Israel underway in West LA

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in West Los Angeles Sunday to express solidarity with Israel, one day after a similar march and rally took place in support of Palestinian rights.

Sunday's march is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Young Israel of Century City, 9317 W. Pico Blvd., and continue to the Simon Wiesenthal Center Museum of Tolerance at 9786 W. Pico Blvd.

Among the expected attendees at the march and/or the subsequent official program at the Museum of Tolerance are Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dov, D-Los Angeles, Rabbi Marvin Hier, CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, pastor and author Greg Laurie, attorney, former U.S. defense official and Muslim Coalition of America board member Omar Qudrat, former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and multiple NBA players.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will send a message of solidarity via video.

The Los Angeles Police Department cautioned motorists to expect delays on southbound Doheny Drive, from Olympic Boulevard to Pico, and westbound Pico from Doheny to Roxbury Drive.

Several hundred people marched for Palestinian rights Saturday afternoon in front of the Consulate General of Israel at 11766 Wilshire Blvd., in an event organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, which held similar events in cities around North America amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.