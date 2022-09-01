Map: All the wildfires burning in California

California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires.

The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.

In Southern California, the Route Fire broke out Wednesday in Castaic, exploding to 5,200+ acres and prompting evacuations in thea area.

The National Alliance for Public Safety GIS Foundation has a fire activity map that shows where in California fires are currently burning. View the interactive map below or tap or click here:

The risk of fire also could increase over the Labor Day weekend when crowds are expected to descend on wilderness areas to camp, hike or fish and a spark or an ember from an untended fire could set brush ablaze, authorities said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared an emergency to increase energy production and relaxed rules aimed at curbing air pollution and global warming gases. He emphasized the role climate change was playing in the heat wave.

Newsom’s declaration followed a "Flex Alert" call for conservation on Wednesday afternoon and again for Thursday afternoon by the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electrical grid.

Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state’s electrical grid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

