Californians brave triple-digit heat wave: Tips to stay cool

When firefighters get calls for help due to extreme heat, symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, dehydration and even seizures.

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, Pasadena Fire officials say 26 calls had come in for paramedic help. They believe about half were heat-related, but that has to be confirmed at a hospital, so they can't be sure.

On days with oppressive heat, Battalion Chief Wendell Eaton said, "Firefighters sweat about a quart an hour in their structural firefighting gear." He said heat makes dealing with fire and heat-related incidents tougher.

People even walk up to the station asking for help. A case in point is 84-year-old Renee Veale. She told Chief Eaton, "An hour ago my electricity went all out. I cannot even use my cell phone." They escorted her into their air-conditioned station while trying to get her some answers.

The Chief said he dreads hot weather days. "Typically it's very taxing for our firefighters and it's also taxing for the community," he said. "Heat illnesses can be very severe that cause you to lose mental awareness, become altered actually become unconscious and even... you can die from it."

Erik Ausmus said he's gotten sick before from the heat, but that didn't stop him from taking a walk in Wednesday afternoon's 100-degree-plus heat. The restaurant dishwasher said. "I feel like you need to be active, keeps me happy."

It keeps attorney Brian Claypool happy too. We've interviewed him on FOX 11 before but not about the 100-plus degree heat he was jogging in. "I had to jog a little earlier this morning to avoid the heat, but there is no avoiding the heat," Claypool said. "So, I'm taking little breaks, going in the shade and buying some water."

Out on the golf course near the Rose Bowl as one golfer took a swing another took a swig of water.

And then there's music teacher Eric Davis. He said he's gotten sick from the heat before but, he's coping and when asked if he's risking his health he said, "...everything is a risk!"

But, firefighters say, you can minimize risk by staying hydrated, trying to stay in cool places and jogging or walking in the early morning when it's not so hot.